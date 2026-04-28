Update [ ]: Here's your reminder that this Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream event for Tetris 99 is now underway. Once again, you can unlock a free theme when you earn a total of 100 points.

Original Story: [Tue 28th Apr, 2026 01:55 BST]:

To celebrate the recent release of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on the Switch, Nintendo will be hosting a special crossover event in its Switch Online battle royale title Tetris 99.

The 53rd cup will kick off on 1st May 2026 and runs until 4th May 2026. To participate, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. If you earn a total of 100 points during this event, you'll unlock the theme on display in the video above.

This theme features art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the latest Tomodachi Life game. If you haven't already played the new Tomodachi Life, here's what we had to say about it:

"Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is the strangest thing you’ll play from Nintendo, bringing with it laughs and creativity in abundance. But even with improvements over the 3DS game, it follows a familiar structure that isn’t always enthralling or hilarious."

Last week, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream received its first update on the Switch, addressing several issues. Nintendo has also released themed Switch Online icons and added select tracks from this new entry to its music app.