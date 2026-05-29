Yoshi returned in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book for the Switch 2 last week, and while it's in a playable enough state, there have been some reports from players about certain issues in the game.

Nintendo has now acknowledged this via its official customer support account on social media today, noting how it's currently investigating multiple inquiries about a game-breaking bug which occurs under certain conditions.

It further notes how it is preparing update data to resolve this issue and will provide more details soon, while also issuing an apology for any inconvenience. We'll share the rough translation here and when an English notice or the official patch notes for the update are shared, we'll let you know.

We have received multiple inquiries regarding a game-breaking bug in "Yoshi and the Mysterious Book."

We are investigating the issue and have confirmed that it occurs under the following conditions: * Starting the investigation of the Bird of Paradise before hearing the "index" explanation from Fukashigi, and ending the investigation without making any major discoveries. * After hearing the index explanation, players become unable to exit the index page. * The index explanation occurs after clearing a total of four chapters. We are currently preparing an update to fix this issue, and will inform you again as soon as it is ready. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and trouble this has caused, and ask for your patience.

If you haven't already played this game, there's an in-store demo now available at Switch 2 kiosks in select locations around the globe. You can also find out more about the Mysterious Book in our written and video reviews, and we've got a round up sharing even more thoughts on Yoshi's new game.