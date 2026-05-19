Update [ ]: Nintendo's new mobile title Pictonico! is now officially available on mobile stores. Once you've downloaded it, you can try out the demo or purchase the minigame volumes. Volume 1 is priced at $8 and includes 50 games, and Volume 2 includes 30 games for $6 (or your regional equivalent).

Original Story: [Tue 19th May, 2026 01:05 BST]:

Nintendo has today announced a new "free-to-start" mobile game called Pictonico! on 28th May 2026.

This new title is co-developed by Intelligent Systems (known for series such as WarioWare, Fire Emblem and Paper Mario) and transforms your mobile's photos into minigames - with 80 minigames and lots of different ways to play.

According to the official description, you'll be able to play a demo of some minigames for free, but a purchase of a "game volume" is required to experience more.

"You can try a few minigames for free, or purchase volumes to unlock up to 80 minigames in total, ranging from easy to pretty tricky. Get ready to laugh out loud when you look back at old photos! You can even take photos with friends on the spot and use them right away."

The store listing notes how a "constant online connection is not required" to play the game, but temporary network access may be needed for the first launch and purchasing of game volumes. It's also noted how "your photos are not sent to Nintendo".

A FAQ on Nintendo's Pictonico site goes into more detail. Three games are included in the free demo, and an internet connection will be needed in the following circumstances:

An internet connection is required the first time you launch the app.

You can play offline after that, but a network connection is required in the following situations:

- When launching the app for the first time

- When changing your country/region or language settings

- When purchasing game volumes