It's a promise that has felt like a long time coming, but Activision has today revealed a first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and yes, it's coming to Switch 2 on the same day as other platforms.
This all-new entry in the series will launch on 23rd October 2026 — weeks before GTA 6 shakes things up — and sees a squad of South Korean soldiers fight to survive a surprise attack.
The Switch 2 version marks the first time in over a decade that the series has appeared on Nintendo platforms. Developer Infinity Ward has teamed up with Digital Legends for the release, with pre-order information going live at some point this summer.
Here's a brief rundown of the game's campaign, accompanied by a handful of screenshots (not from the Switch 2 version, naturally):
Fight as Private Park, a young South Korean soldier facing live combat for the first time alongside his squad. What begins as a routine patrol descends into chaos when North Korea launches a full-scale invasion, forcing Park and his unit into a desperate fight through collapsing cities and counteroffensives. The Campaign drops players into the chaos, pressure, and split-second intensity of ground-level combat.
At the end of 2022, Microsoft entered a "10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo" as a part of the year's much-discussed Activision Blizzard merger. The rumour mill has been working overtime in the months since, with the latest rumblings pointing towards a 2026 release — hey, it was right!
We'll be keeping an eye out for more information about what we can expect from MW4 on Switch 2 as we head into the summer months.
Will you be checking out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 13
I’ll be honest, I’d stopped believing this was happening. Not something I’m especially interested in but great news for the system overall
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare 4 Reflex Edition
Really??? Okay so I was wrong. I was certain it would just be COD mobile.
This will be a massive benchmark for whether such a version can stand water with others. This could be a seismic moment for Switch 2, it really could.
Get your SD Expresses at the ready!
Wow, what a year for third party games!
The Switch 2 is bound to become the definitive Nintendo console. Now all they need is to release a new Direct with some first party announcements, to have us all excited, and that's all.
I actually thought they were just going to ride out the 10 year deal with Phil Spencer style quotes such as "We want to be where the players are" or "We love the Nintendo Switch 2 but have nothing to announce right now".
Like seriously, Activision put out Tony Hawk and dipped until now, Bethesda seems happy, and Xbox themselves....not even Minecraft. Not even the guaranteed money spinner of Minecraft!
Do I need to play any of the other Modern Warfares to play this?
(And how the heck is Doctre81 always right???)
13 years since CoD on a Nintendo platform...
Even the humble DS got something like six of 'em, and those were each made from scratch rather than ports.
Didn't expect such a setting (most likely just because I know practically nothing about this series, but still), thanks to that I'm interested to at least some extent in this - regardless, so glad Call of Duty is finally coming also to a Nintendo system, its absence was getting ridiculous and even more so after that infamous deal!
I surmise that the file size to be a lot smaller than the other versions but still a huge, hefty size (pause)
Really happy to see this. It's been enjoyable seeing the Switch 2 receive the more power hungry game that appear on other platforms, day and date is even better.
@GrailUK Its because he scrolls linkedin. You can find a lot there if you know what you are looking for. Shout out Tre.
Direct incoming?
Also, mouse controls ftw.
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