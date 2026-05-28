It's a promise that has felt like a long time coming, but Activision has today revealed a first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and yes, it's coming to Switch 2 on the same day as other platforms.

This all-new entry in the series will launch on 23rd October 2026 — weeks before GTA 6 shakes things up — and sees a squad of South Korean soldiers fight to survive a surprise attack.

The Switch 2 version marks the first time in over a decade that the series has appeared on Nintendo platforms. Developer Infinity Ward has teamed up with Digital Legends for the release, with pre-order information going live at some point this summer.

Here's a brief rundown of the game's campaign, accompanied by a handful of screenshots (not from the Switch 2 version, naturally):

Fight as Private Park, a young South Korean soldier facing live combat for the first time alongside his squad. What begins as a routine patrol descends into chaos when North Korea launches a full-scale invasion, forcing Park and his unit into a desperate fight through collapsing cities and counteroffensives. The Campaign drops players into the chaos, pressure, and split-second intensity of ground-level combat.

At the end of 2022, Microsoft entered a "10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo" as a part of the year's much-discussed Activision Blizzard merger. The rumour mill has been working overtime in the months since, with the latest rumblings pointing towards a 2026 release — hey, it was right!

We'll be keeping an eye out for more information about what we can expect from MW4 on Switch 2 as we head into the summer months.

Will you be checking out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.