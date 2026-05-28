Video game designer, director, and overall legend Yu Suzuki — he of Hang-On, Out Run, and Virtua Fighter fame — needs no introduction, especially to arcade-era, blue-sky Sega fans.
Shenmue, his epic action adventure series, probably doesn't either, but seeing as the upcoming Shenmue III Enhanced marks the cult series' debut on a Nintendo platform, it's worth a brief recap. Starting life as a Virtua Fighter RPG on Sega's Saturn, 1999's Shenmue would become the most expensive game ever made at the time the project eventually came to fruition on the ill-fated Dreamcast.
Pioneering a new style of game dubbed 'FREE' — 'Full Reactive Eyes Entertainment' — by Suzuki and his team, Shenmue's depth of interaction, emotion, freedom, and sense of place in a recognisable, modern world was revolutionary in its time and inspired a passionate following.
The sequel would appear on Dreamcast in 2001 and Xbox the following year, before Sega put the series on ice. That was until 2015, when the creator crowd-funded the next chapter in Ryo Hazuki's journey to avenge his father.
Developed by Suzuki's studio, YS Net, with Sega publishing, Shenmue III launched in 2019 to the general delight of longtime fans - and the bemusement of many new players who lacked the enthusiasm and/or context for its very particular way of doing things.
With a sense of unfinished business, Shenmue III is returning in Enhanced form on Switch 2 courtesy of new publisher ININ Games. This isn't a total overhaul, but rather a polished version incorporating quality-of-life feedback and some visual enhancements.
We were offered an email interview with the series originator and Shenmue III director; here follows Suzuki-san's responses and thoughts on a series he's been working on on-and-off for 30 years...