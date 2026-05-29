With the help of Fangamer, Team Cherry has today lifted the lid on not one but two physical editions for the Switch 2.

First up is Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. This includes the Nintendo Switch game and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack. It can also be played on Switch. However, the Sea of Sorrow DLC is not included, but will be available to download for free.

This will set you back $45 / €49 (or your regional equivalent) and pre-orders are now available. It's expected to ship on 16th October 2026 and comes with reversible cover artwork, a 32-page game manual, and a mini folded poster.

Next up is Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. This includes the Nintendo Switch game and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack. It's also playable on Switch. The standard edition costs $39 / €45, will ship on 16th October 2026 and pre-orders are now live. It comes with reversible cover artwork, a 28-page game manual and a mini folded poster.

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Hollow Knight is also available physically as a Switch release, and there's a collector's edition including additional items.