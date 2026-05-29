Hollow Knight: Silksong
Image: Nintendo Life

With the help of Fangamer, Team Cherry has today lifted the lid on not one but two physical editions for the Switch 2.

First up is Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. This includes the Nintendo Switch game and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack. It can also be played on Switch. However, the Sea of Sorrow DLC is not included, but will be available to download for free.

Hollow Knight: Silksong
Image: Team Cherry / Fangamer

This will set you back $45 / €49 (or your regional equivalent) and pre-orders are now available. It's expected to ship on 16th October 2026 and comes with reversible cover artwork, a 32-page game manual, and a mini folded poster.

Next up is Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. This includes the Nintendo Switch game and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack. It's also playable on Switch. The standard edition costs $39 / €45, will ship on 16th October 2026 and pre-orders are now live. It comes with reversible cover artwork, a 28-page game manual and a mini folded poster.

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Hollow Knight: Silksong
Image: Team Cherry / Fangamer

Hollow Knight is also available physically as a Switch release, and there's a collector's edition including additional items.

Will you be getting any of these physical editions? Let us know in the comments.