We're still waiting on the new Switch 2 release date for 007 First Light after it was delayed on the hybrid back in April, but that hasn't stopped Bond from getting off to a flying start elsewhere.

Developer and publisher IO Interactive has today shared the game's first sales figures, revealing that First Light shifted a beefy 1.5 million copies in its first 24 hours — talk about having the Midas Touch, eh?

"Thank you for showing up to the launch of 007 First Light," the accompanying message from the studio reads, "for your overwhelming enthusiasm and for sharing your experience with the game".

While we're still going to have to wait a little while longer to see how First Light holds up on Switch 2, it seems to have gone down really rather well elsewhere, with several outlets praising it as the best James Bond game ever. Fingers crossed for some news on the Switch 2 front soon, eh?