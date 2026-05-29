Annapurna Interactive's wonderful cat platformer (catformer?), Stray, finally made the jump to Switch 2 earlier this week, but those with the game already on Switch 1 might have noticed that there's no sign of a free upgrade path. Well, sit tight, because there's one inbound.

Publisher Annapurna Interactive took to socials yesterday to apologise for the missing upgrade. "Today's launch for Stray on Nintendo Switch 2 was intended to have a 100% owners discount for those who already own Stray digitally on Switch 1 (excluding Japan)," the message reads, "Due to an error on the storefront backend, this discount is not being correctly applied."

A follow-up post on Bluesky added, "We’re working with Nintendo to get this fixed over the next few days, and apologize for the inconvenience."

Today's launch for Stray on Nintendo Switch 2 was intended to have a 100% owners discount for those who already own Stray digitally on Switch 1 (excluding Japan). Due to an error on the storefront backend, this discount is not being correctly applied. — ANNAPURNA (@annapurna.com) 2026-05-28T22:07:20.996Z

There's something about the specification of "those who already own Stray digitally on Switch 1" that leads us (and many others, looking at the comments) to wonder if physical S1 owners will also get the upgrade for free. The publisher has remained silent in response to questions on this topic online, which doesn't fill us with hope.

For those without the S1 edition, Stray's Switch 2 version is now available on the Switch eShop for £23.99 / $29.99, with a 40% launch discount bringing it down to £14.39 / £17.99 until 17th June. This release boasts 4K visuals, improved frame rate and added mouse controls — just keep the mouse away from the game's protagonist.