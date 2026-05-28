Nintendo has announced it will be adding Donkey Kong 64 to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service on 4th June 2026.

Donkey Kong 64 is coming to Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Classics for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers!

Cross isles with the Kongs as they face King K. Rool.

With his mechanical isle stuck off the shores of DK Island, K. Rool kidnaps the Kong family to distract Donkey Kong. It's up to our furry hero to rescue his friends, reclaim his Golden Bananas, and save his homeland from certain doom. Choose from five Kong members as you play solo in a quirky adventure or with friends in competitive battle arenas!