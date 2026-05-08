With just under two weeks to go until Yoshi and the Mysterious Book launches on Switch 2, the excitement for Yoshi's next platformer is beginning to build.
If you can't contain that excitement, then there's some good news if you live in North America: select Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop stores across the country have a free demo available at Switch 2 kiosks in-store.
This year alone we've already seen demos for Mario Tennis Fever and Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, which means the demo should also be available at Canadian retailers.
We've actually gone hands-on with the game itself, with our very own Jim being pleasantly surprised at the depth of the platformer. he had this to say about his time with it:
"I went in expecting to fly through levels in a matter of seconds with a genuine, albeit short-lasting, smile on my face. I never thought that those levels would hook me in with their secrets, then bring me back once I had discovered more about the world. After a few entries firmly at one end of the scale, it feels like Yoshi is finally hitting the sweet spot between a game aimed at both kids and long-time fans."
So, things seem pretty good, and you'll be able to verify yourselves if you find a demo at your local retailer. It's unlikely that Nintendo will release it on the Switch 2's eShop at this point, so this'll be your only chance to try the game out before launch.
Otherwise, if you just want to know more about the game itself, Nintendo put out an overview trailer for this beautiful-looking sketchbook adventure just a few weeks ago.
Are you excited for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book? Turn the page and let us know if you'll be hunting down the demo in the comments.
[source nintendo.com]
Comments 12
You had me at "demo".
You lost me at "in store".
hopefully this one gets a real demo, because currently I don't intend to buy. But in the last month I have purchased 2 games that I otherwise would not have, had I not played the demo.
I might try it if I'm in one this weekend. I just wish it wasn't in-store only. These are great if you're a kid or you're at a Best Buy and the games are in the corner of a store, but idk.
@rjejr EXACTLY!
Was quite excited for 3 seconds.
@rjejr precisely sums up my exact experience.
I don’t mind that these in-store demos exist.
It is, after all, how I experienced things growing up. The Super Mario World demo kiosk sold me on the Super Nintendo. The Zone of the Enders demo kiosk sold me on PlayStation 2.
I just have no desire to run out looking for stores just to play a demo at.
Whether I get a chance to play the demo or not, still looking forward to this game. Already completed Woolly World, Crafted World, and the GameCube Yoshi's Cookie in Nintendo Puzzle Collection a few years ago, and completed Yoshi's Island in 2000 or so.
Sometimes this means that an eShop demo will be along shortly.
A exclusive in store demo generally shouldn't exist anymore. A in store only demo is only good for people who dont have the console. If a demo can be put in a store it can go out to people who own the console, that way everyone can play the demo.
It's not a big deal for me since I already preordered the game, but exclusive in-store demos are such a dumb idea in this day and age that I really don't understand why they still do them.
Console exclusivity is one thing. Store exclusivity is another.
I love going to Best Buy!
Good lord now everyone complaining about it being in-store😂
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