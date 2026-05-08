With just under two weeks to go until Yoshi and the Mysterious Book launches on Switch 2, the excitement for Yoshi's next platformer is beginning to build.

If you can't contain that excitement, then there's some good news if you live in North America: select Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop stores across the country have a free demo available at Switch 2 kiosks in-store.

This year alone we've already seen demos for Mario Tennis Fever and Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, which means the demo should also be available at Canadian retailers.

We've actually gone hands-on with the game itself, with our very own Jim being pleasantly surprised at the depth of the platformer. he had this to say about his time with it:

"I went in expecting to fly through levels in a matter of seconds with a genuine, albeit short-lasting, smile on my face. I never thought that those levels would hook me in with their secrets, then bring me back once I had discovered more about the world. After a few entries firmly at one end of the scale, it feels like Yoshi is finally hitting the sweet spot between a game aimed at both kids and long-time fans."

So, things seem pretty good, and you'll be able to verify yourselves if you find a demo at your local retailer. It's unlikely that Nintendo will release it on the Switch 2's eShop at this point, so this'll be your only chance to try the game out before launch.

Otherwise, if you just want to know more about the game itself, Nintendo put out an overview trailer for this beautiful-looking sketchbook adventure just a few weeks ago.

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Are you excited for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book? Turn the page and let us know if you'll be hunting down the demo in the comments.