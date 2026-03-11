Capcom's new IP Pragmata got a demo not long ago and it seems the word about it is spreading. Following the downloads for this 'Sketchbook' trial reaching one million combined downloads across all platforms last month, we've now got an update.

The demo has now hit a whopping two million downloads, and to top it off, it's also had two million wishlists.

“Hugh, look - I can't believe millions of people are excited for our game!" PRAGMATA has reached 2 million wishlists, and 2 million demo downloads. Thank you so much for all your support.

It's not clear how exactly this will all translate to the actual game sales, but it sure is looking promising for the new IP. We ran a poll after the previous update about demo downloads, and 42% of respondants said they would be getting the Pragmata, with 41% still on the fence about this new game.

The update on demo downloads follows Capcom's news last week, revealing Pragmata would now arriving a little earlier than expected on 17th April 2026.