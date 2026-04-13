After the $1 billion+ box office success of the first movie, we all knew that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was going to put up big numbers. Well, those crystal balls didn't let us down, because after just a few weeks in cinemas, the sequel is already the highest-grossing release of 2026.

The weekend's updated box office figures (thanks, Variety) saw Mario's latest big-screen jaunt hit $629 million globally ($308 million of which comes from the North American market), leapfrogging the previous frontrunner, Ryan Gosling's sci-fi Project Hail Mary, which managed to cross the $500 million-mark this weekend.

According to Variety, Mario & co. pulled in $81.5 million in its second weekend — which isn't all that surprising, considering its record-breaking launch at the start of this month.

Whether the movie can hold onto box office gold for the rest of the year remains to be seen. Let's not forget that Nintendo's prized plumber will have to stand up against two MCU behemoths in the shape of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers Doomsday if it is to remain in the top spot, and that's not to mention Toy Story 5, which will also likely be a big hitter. Whichever ends up with the crown, we're foreseeing a fair number of billion-dollar box offices this year.