Gearbox paused development on Borderlands 4 for Switch 2 earlier this year, and since then, there have been no updates about the Nintendo version.

Now, reports have surfaced about a physical retail copy of the Switch 2 version appearing in the wild. This stems from a post on the Borderlands 4 subreddit - with an individual claiming they've acquired a hard copy of the Nintendo release.

The Game-Key Card release is apparently recognised by the system when inserted, but it doesn't initiate any data downloads. There's also supposedly a DLC code (dated with the October 2025 release) included with this version of the game, but the source says it had already been redeemed.

Here are the attached screenshots that appear to show a European copy of the game, the Game-Key Card, and the DLC being detected by the Switch 2.

In February, Take-Two spokesperson Alan Lewis mentioned how the "difficult decision" had been made to "pause development" on the Switch 2 version of the game, with the Gearbox team instead deciding to focus on the existing versions of the game and delivering "quality post-launch content" and optimisation improvements after a bumpy launch.

When Borderlands 4 arrived last September on other platforms, the shift to open world was praised. Unfortunately, there were also multiple reports about the console version's problematic performance at the time.

The game featured in the Switch 2 reveal, with Randy Pitchford featuring in one of Nintendo's Creator's Voice interviews. Assuming this Game-Key Card is legitimate, it doesn't necessarily guarantee Borderlands 4 for the Switch 2 is back on the menu, as it was very likely produced before Gearbox put the port on ice.

If we hear any significant updates about the Nintendo version or learn more about this physical copy that has surfaced online, we'll provide an update.