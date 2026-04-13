FuturLab has announced that two free DLC packs for PowerWash Simulator — the first, not the sequel — are being delisted next month.

Those of you who haven't snapped up the Tomb Raider and Midgar Special packs, based on the Tomb Raider series and Final Fantasy VII Remake, will have until 3pm BST / 10am EST on 19th May 2026 to snap them up.

Why are both of these disappearing? Well, in the announcement post, FuturLab reveals that this reveal "coincides with the end of our formal relationship with Square Enix in June," who published the first game. Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that the sequel, PowerWash Simulator 2, is self-published.

Additionally, the developer praised the company, calling it an "incredible partnership". So don't expect any Final Fantasy VII Rebirth DLC for the sequel, then!

The Tomb Raider pack has you cleaning up Lara's Treasure Room, her Jeep and Motorboat, the Croft Manor itself, the maze, and the Obstacle Course. While in Midgar, you'll be scrubbing up the Hardy Daytona, Shinra Hauler, the Scorpion Sentinel, the Airbuster, a Mako Energy Exhibit, and the Seventh Heaven.

We're sure most PowerWash fans already have both of these, since they're free anyway. But anyone who has picked up this chill title in more recent months, now's the time to head to the eShop and get downloading.

It's a good Switch 1 port, too, and likely a little better on Switch 2 thanks to Boost Mode.

Have you played the DLC for PowerWash Simulator? Or have you moved onto the sequel? Let us know in the comments.