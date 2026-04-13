This week's big Nintendo release is Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, and fans of the 3DS game have been desperate to get their hands on this surprise follow-up. Unfortunately, just three days before the game launches on Switch, it appears to have leaked online.

Nintendo Everything and r/GamingLeaksAndRumours report that a ROM of the upcoming simulation game is out there ahead of the game's launch on Thursday. There were some rumours that the game leaked last week, and that some places in the US were selling it, but we haven't been able to verify where the leaks have come from.

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Obviously, we won't be sharing any links here, nor will we be reporting on any spoilers. We think we can all wait a few more days to get our hands on the game, right?

It might feel like it's been a while since a Nintendo game has leaked, and that's because Switch 2 games seem to be a lot less piracy-friendly.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A both leaked before release, but both of those games were also available on Switch 1. So with Tomodachi Life being a Switch 1 exclusive, this probably isn't a huge surprise. Disappointing, but not huge.

So, if you want to go in completely out-of-the-loop on the game, stay off the internet just in case. If you are curious about the game so far, check out our early impressions from a newcomer and keep an eye on NL's front page for more Tomodachi Life news.

Are you excited for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream this Thursday on Switch? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.