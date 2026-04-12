New ratings for Splatoon Raiders and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave have reportedly been spotted on Nintendo's European webpages.

The spin-off Splatoon Raiders now has a 'PEGI 7' rating, and the new Fire Emblem game has apparently been updated from a provisional rating to a 'PEGI 12' rating. According to Nintendo's official launch window schedule, Fire Emblem is due out at some point in 2026, and the release date for Splatoon Raiders is currently 'TBD'.

Looking ahead, Nintendo's line-up for 2026 currently includes the release of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on the Switch next week. It also recently locked in a May launch for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book on Switch 2, and this week, it confirmed Rhythm Heaven Groove would be coming to the Switch in July.

Apart from these upcoming releases, Nintendo has already released Switch 2 Editions of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Bros. Wonder in 2026. It has also released some game updates for titles such as Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD in recent months.