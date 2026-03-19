Update [ ]:

With another weekend's battling behind us, we have our latest Splatfest champion.

Yes, last weekend marked the return of Splatoon 3's SpringFest, with Team Baby Chicks, Li'l Bunnies and Bear Cubs going head-to-head (to head) across two days of competitive splatting.

Much like when this theme first emerged back in 2024, it was Team Bear Cubs that walked away with the win this time, taking a staggering victory over its opponents with 580p. Baby Chicks came in second with 255p, while Li'l Bunnies took the bronze with 35p.

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Remember to head to the plaza and claim your Super Sea Snails if you took part in this weekend's competition!

With Splatfests continuing to crop up on a seasonal basis, we're going to have to wait until Summer to get our hands on another Splatfest. Plenty of time for training, eh?

Original Story: Splatoon 3's seasonal events are still alive and kicking, and next month, it's time for another Spring Splatfest.

The event is set to kick off on 11th April at 1am BST (10th April for those in North America), running throughout the weekend until 13th.

It's a returning theme heading to the Splatlands for this event, with the 2024 Springfest theme making a comeback. Once again, the prompt of "It's Spring! A time for fuzzy fluffiness!" takes centre stage, with Team Baby Chicks, Li'l Bunnies and Bear Cubs all up for grabs.

Here's the precise time that the event gets underway in your region:

North America: 5pm (Fri) PDT / 6pm (Fri) MDT / 7pm (Fri) CDT / 8pm (Fri) EDT

5pm (Fri) PDT / 6pm (Fri) MDT / 7pm (Fri) CDT / 8pm (Fri) EDT UK/Ire: 1am BST

1am BST Europe: 2am CEST / 3am EEST

2am CEST / 3am EEST Asia/Oceania: 9am JST / 8am AWST / 10am AEST

It was Team Bear Cubs that walked away with the win back in 2024, but can they go two-for-two? We still have a couple of weeks to go before voting opens, but you can let us know which team you'll be playing for in the following poll.