The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is already 2026's biggest box office hit. It's also helped Mario's movies surpass a total of $2 billion at the global box office.

Unsurprisingly, Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto is overjoyed and has now thanked fans in a special video message via the Nintendo Today! mobile app.

In the same message, he encourages fans to revisit Mario's video game history as the series continues its 40th anniversary celebrations. Here's exactly what he had to say:

Thank you so much for watching The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Even though the movie is called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, I'm sure you saw that we packed it full of material from 40 years of making games with Mario. I hope some of the references to our games reminded you of fond memories you have playing them. We'd love it if you felt excited to return to those games and play them again. In the meantime, please look forward to more content featuring Mario from us in the future. Here we go! Shigeru Miyamoto

The Mario Galaxy Movie contains references to Mario's past and present video games, and even has characters from other Nintendo series.

You can find out what you might have missed in the Mario movie in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. If you want to relive Mario's history, Nintendo's eShop and Switch Online subscription service offer a whole library of Mario-themed titles.

This message from Miyamoto follows some comments he recently made about the movie's critical reception, describing it as "truly baffling". He also made some comments about Peach's backstory in the new movie.