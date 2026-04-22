The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is already 2026's biggest box office hit, and it seems another significant milestone has been achieved.

This is a combined effort, with Deadline reporting Mario's movies (including the original Super Mario Bros. Movie and the Super Mario Galaxy Movie) have now exceeded $2 billion at the global box office.

This makes the Nintendo, Illumination and Universal franchise the 10th highest grossing animated feature film series of "all time" after just two movies. Illumination's Despicable Me/Minions series is first on this same list.

The update follows news about the Super Mario Galaxy Movie's global earnings reaching $747.4 million, with the original movie surpassing $1.3 billion worldwide.

Here are the latest updates from Deadline about how Mario's new movie has been performing around the globe, with Japan's opening scheduled for later this week. The first movie in this country "did close to $102 million".

US - $35M domestic in its third weekend, $355.2M domestic cume

France with $6M takes its cume to a near $34M, surpassing the lifetime of Toy Story 4, having crossed Minions 2 and Inside Out at the start of the weekend.

Mexico near $5M jumps its cume to $55.5M, still No. 1. That total has surpassed the lifetime of Barbie, and performance is above A Minecraft Movie and in line with Lilo & Stitch at the same point.

Australia with $4.1M still has the sequel at No. 1, close to more than double second-ranked Project Hail Mary with a running total of $23.5M ahead of the lifetimes of DM3 and Minions.

Germany remains No. 1 with $3.8M ahead of No. 2 Project Hail Mary, $34.3M cume.

UK & Ireland with a No. 1 $3.6M thanks to excellent Saturday/Sunday business offsetting the end-of-school holidays and a running $44.1 cume. Still, daytime cinemagoing was impacted by hot weather across the market.

China grossed $2M this weekend to reach $17.1M cume, ranking No.5 in the market and in line with the first movie at the same point in time. The sequel has surpassed the lifetime of Moana 2.

Part 2 is No. 1 in Brazil with $1.9M and a $12.3M cume, surpassing the lifetime of Frozen.

Spain is also No. 1 with $1.8M, a $19.7M total, in line with the first film at the same point. Super Mario Galaxy has clicked past the lifetimes of Frozen, Minecraft and The Jungle Book.

The sequel’s sole opening this weekend was Israel, with a No. 1 bow of $700K that’s in line with Zootopia, Toy Story 4 and Incredibles 2.

When more updates are shared about the Super Mario Galaxy Movie's box office performance, we'll let you know.

You can find out more about Mario's new movie in our review here on Nintendo Life. And if you're curious to know what might be next, check out our guides.

