The talented American singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey has today released her theme song for 007 First Light.

As highlighted by Rolling Stone, First Light is a "grand and orchestral affair, embellished with motifs from the James Bond theme song". It's been composed and co-written by David Arnold, who has previously scored 007 movies such as Casino Royale and Tomorrow Never Dies.

David Arnold: "Having been part of that musical lineage, I understand how important it is to honor its heritage while allowing it to evolve. Lana brought an elegance and atmosphere to the song that felt perfectly suited to continuing that tradition while introducing something fresh for a new era.”

The theme song announcement follows news earlier this month that 007 First Light had been shaken by a delay on the Switch 2. Instead of launching on 27th May 2026 alongside other platforms, this version is now scheduled for "later this summer". Earlier this week, spoilers related to First Light also reportedly surfaced in a classification board leak.

Apart from Lana's involvement in the theme song, the singer and musician Lenny Kravitz will appear in 007 First Light as a black-market dealer named Bawma.