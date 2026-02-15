Although 007 First Light was delayed recently, his new mission is now back on track with a 27th May 2026 release.

With the target date in his sights, IO Interactive has now treated fans of Bond to a new trailer. This video originally popped up during this week's PlayStation 'State of Play' broadcast and focuses on the story of this "re-imagined origin story" where Bond must "earn the number" in the 00 Programme.

"Discover a re-imagined origin story as James Bond enters the 00 Programme as a promising young recruit. Despite his occasional recklessness, Bond's intuition, charm, and skill will push him to #earnthenumber within His Majesty's Secret Service."

As you can see in the action-packed trailer above, as Bond, you'll encounter plenty of friendly and not-so-friendly faces on your mission.

This new "thrilling espionage action-adventure game" is once again made by the developer behind the latest Hitman outing, which made its debut on the Switch 2 last June and also got a special mission featuring a 007 First Light unlock.