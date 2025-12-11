Street Fighter 6 is already one of the greatest fighting games of all time, so Capcom really didn't need to do much more to sell it to us. Alas, an upcoming update on 16th December genuinely sounds like one of the coolest yet, with the game adding a bunch of UI options from previous titles.

So, if you're a fan of Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, you can make the in-game UI closely resemble that of the 1999 entry. Alternatively, you can go back even further and add the UI from Super Street Fighter II Turbo from 1994.

Most of the new additions will cost, mind you, with only the Sim Sim design being offered for free for all players. We're not sure exactly how much each option will cost, but it's likely that both Drive Tickets and Fighter Coins can be applied, the latter of which you can purchase with real money.

Here's a look at every new UI option:

Despite the microtransaction nature of the whole thing, this is a really cool addition for Street Fighter 6. We're particularly keen to utilise the 3rd Strike UI, even if the new iteration isn't exactly the same as the OG.