Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream got a surprise demo or 'Welcome Version' on the Switch eShop last week following a round of previews for the upcoming life-sim/quirk generator.

The demo includes the Mii creator from the game proper, and the internet has busied itself not just making their Miis say questionable things (thanks to a lack of language filter for island names,) but also creating Miis of all shapes and sided as if we were back on the Mii Plaza in the good ol' Wii days.

In a step up from the 3DS entry, and picking up where Miitopia left off, Living the Dream features a more extensive customisation suite, including face paint, which has opened up a whole new world of Mii-making potential. People have even been employing styluses to get even finer detail, and the results are extremely impressive.

We've seen some cracking characters rendered thanks to the demo version, so we thought we'd round up some of the best and oh-my-god-I-can't-look-away Tomodachi Life Miis we've seen so far. Some are putting the new tools to excellent use, while others are just executing a simple idea beautifully.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube844k

We're planning to add to this list over time — so let us know in the comments if you see something particularly amazing — but let's crack on, in no particular order, with the first batch, shall we? Starting with something simple but effective...

The Best Tomodachi Life Switch Miis We've Seen

Froakie

oh what a horrid creature — Rust (@rustw0rks.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T18:52:33.007Z

Bowser & Mario

Beedle

my first post is this: BEEDLE FROM LEGEND OF ZELDA IN TOMODACHI LIFE — (@cyndaquil143.bsky.social) 2026-03-29T02:22:37.706Z

King K. Rool & Kremlings

Strangely realistic

This one from NoahTheManimator is an example of how different and more realistic it's possible to make your Miis look with the new tools.

Olimar

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is a good game — Partially Frequent Pikmin Facts (@pikmin-facts.bsky.social) 2026-03-25T19:12:37.979Z

Springtrap (FNAF)

Pearl & Marina

Kirby

Made Kirby in Tomodachi Life — KirbBound (@kirbyearthbound.bsky.social) 2026-03-27T12:57:34.808Z

Does what it says on the tin via @kirbyearthbound.

All in the details

@ju5tash on Tiktok has several amazing examples.

Mario & Lady Bow

Peoiple have been recreating classic sprite art, as in ‪@somariblue's Mario example here (and Lady Bow is pretty great, too).

Totodiile

my attempt at totodile in the new tomodachi life mii creator 🐊 — Happy190 (@happy190.bsky.social) 2026-03-25T20:49:27.135Z

Blink and you'll miss it

here's a more in-depth explanation of how i gave my mii's splatoon eyes with face paint in tomodachi life cause some ppl asked :3 — diedre (@d1edre.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T02:40:12.138Z

@d1edre.bsky. on Bluesky shows how to get your Splatoon Miis' eyes blinking perfectly.

Blobby Blobby Blobby!

god gave me free will and a pen — Kate Gray (@hownottodraw.bsky.social) 2026-03-27T21:01:00.510Z

And to finish off, vidyagame writer, former Nintendo Life staffer, and current Nintendo Life contributor Kate Gray created this masterpiece in honour of a British institution.

That's just a small selection but we've seen robots in disguise, more Pokémon and FNAF, and some breathtakingly realistic-looking Miis. Let us know your favourites below, and shout if you find something else equally great - we may well add them to the pool!