Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream got a surprise demo or 'Welcome Version' on the Switch eShop last week following a round of previews for the upcoming life-sim/quirk generator.
The demo includes the Mii creator from the game proper, and the internet has busied itself not just making their Miis say questionable things (thanks to a lack of language filter for island names,) but also creating Miis of all shapes and sided as if we were back on the Mii Plaza in the good ol' Wii days.
In a step up from the 3DS entry, and picking up where Miitopia left off, Living the Dream features a more extensive customisation suite, including face paint, which has opened up a whole new world of Mii-making potential. People have even been employing styluses to get even finer detail, and the results are extremely impressive.
We've seen some cracking characters rendered thanks to the demo version, so we thought we'd round up some of the best and oh-my-god-I-can't-look-away Tomodachi Life Miis we've seen so far. Some are putting the new tools to excellent use, while others are just executing a simple idea beautifully.
We're planning to add to this list over time — so let us know in the comments if you see something particularly amazing — but let's crack on, in no particular order, with the first batch, shall we? Starting with something simple but effective...
The Best Tomodachi Life Switch Miis We've Seen
Froakie
Bowser & Mario
Beedle
King K. Rool & Kremlings
Strangely realistic
This one from NoahTheManimator is an example of how different and more realistic it's possible to make your Miis look with the new tools.
Olimar
Springtrap (FNAF)
Pearl & Marina
Kirby
Does what it says on the tin via @kirbyearthbound.
All in the details
@ju5tash on Tiktok has several amazing examples.
Mario & Lady Bow
Peoiple have been recreating classic sprite art, as in @somariblue's Mario example here (and Lady Bow is pretty great, too).
Totodiile
Blink and you'll miss it
@d1edre.bsky. on Bluesky shows how to get your Splatoon Miis' eyes blinking perfectly.
Blobby Blobby Blobby!
And to finish off, vidyagame writer, former Nintendo Life staffer, and current Nintendo Life contributor Kate Gray created this masterpiece in honour of a British institution.
That's just a small selection but we've seen robots in disguise, more Pokémon and FNAF, and some breathtakingly realistic-looking Miis. Let us know your favourites below, and shout if you find something else equally great - we may well add them to the pool!