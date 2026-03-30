Production on the upcoming Tomb Raider series from Amazon MGM Studios has reportedly been paused after its star, Sophie Turner, suffered what's said to be a "minor injury".

In a statement to Deadline, the studio said the following:

“Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury. As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible.”

It's not known whether Turner sustained the injury on set, but sources claim that the pause is expected to last around two weeks, with the crew being paid for its full duration.

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There is currently no word on when Tomb Raider is expected to released. Production began in January this year, with the likes of Jason Isaacs, Sigourney Weaver, Martin Bobb-Semple, and more joining Sophie Turner.

Meanwhile, a recent update to Tomb Raider I-III Remastered drew complaints that the added costumes were created with the help of AI assets. Developer Aspyr provided a statement to deny the allegations, but nevertheless resolved to fix the technical bugs that surfaced as a result of the update.