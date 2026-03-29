Pokémon Champions launches as a "free-to-start" game on the Switch next month, and although Nintendo hasn't officially announced the pricing just yet, the first details have reportedly surfaced at PAX East in the US this weekend.

As highlighted by Nintendo Everything, YouTube Channel 'PanFro Games' apparently got some information about the pricing model for the US market at the Nintendo booth. Here's the rundown via 'rasenburst' on social media:

$9.99 for the Starter Pack

• Increase Box Space from 30 to 80

• Battle! Trainer from LGPE exclusive song

• Earn 50 Training Tickets and 30 Quick Tickets

• Can be bought at anytime

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$0 for the Battle Pass

• Earn rewards at the end of the season by accumulating Season Points in Ranked Bsttke

$6.99 for the Premium Battle Pass

• Unlock extra rewards on the Battle Pass that you would otherwise have to buy in the Shop

• Exclusive clothing

$49.99 for a 12-Month Membership

• Store more Pokémon in their Box

• Have more Battle Teams usable at one time

• Unlock membership-exclusive missions

• Unlock membership-exclusive battle songs

Once again, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have not officially shared or announced any of the pricing details at this stage, so the prices above may not reflect the prices at launch. When a more formal update is provided, or the pricing goes live on the eShop, we'll let you know.