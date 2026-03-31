It's not every day we celebrate a film release here on Nintendo Life, but this week is a little different with the arrival of the Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The new movie begins its rollout in cinemas on 1st April 2026, and according to Deadline, it's expected to bank around $350 million worldwide. The first impressions are also beginning to appear online, and if you were a fan of the first movie, you should enjoy this latest adventure.

VGC's Andy Robinson said there's a lot of heart in the new movie, describing it as a "100-minute sugar rush, with fan service galore, that starts at 90mph and barely stops for a breath". Creator and YouTuber Matt Ramos also had a lot of praise for the film, suggesting it just might be Illumination's "most beautiful looking movie" and noting how the movie sets up "so much for the future".

You'll also want to apparently hang around for the credits, as there are two post-credit scenes included. This second movie sees Chris Pratt, Jack Black and various other cast members reprise their roles. And they're joined by news faces such as Brie Larson as Rosalina, and Benny Safdie as Bowser's son.

This brings us to our question and poll - will you be watching the Super Mario Galaxy Movie at some point while it's in cinemas, or are you going to hold out for the home cinema release. As always, let us know in the comments.