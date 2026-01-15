Believe it or not, Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating his 35th anniversary in 2026, and Sega is clearly planning something as it dropped a nostalgia blast of a trailer celebrating the blue blur's life and times.

The trailer highlights the range of Sonic over the franchise's storied history, from his pixel perfect start on the Mega Drive with Sonic the Hedgehog, to blockbuster movies in Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy.

He's done everything you can think of — LEGO Sonic, the animated series Sonic X, Minecraft, and obviously tons and tons of his own video games. So 2026 should be a big year for Sega and Sonic.

"For over three decades, Sonic has raced through generations and inspired fans with his unmatched speed, unstoppable energy and fearless spirit" Sega says on the newly-opened 35th anniversary website. "Now, it’s time to honor his incredible journey and celebrate the blue blur’s countless adventures."

Additionally, Sega / Atlus' brand marketing vice president Marcella Churchill shared in a press release that “This milestone is not just a reflection of our past, but also a look toward the future as we continue to innovate and grow."

Sega will be revealing partnerships, collectibles, fan experiences, and more throughout the year. We hope there might be a game announcement in there, too.

21st June 2026 will be the official day of Sonic's 35th anniversary, but we're sure we'll hear a lot about Sega's iconic character over the coming months.

What are you hoping for from Sonic's 35th anniversary? Let us know in the comments.