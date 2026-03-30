Toplan's classic shump series Truxton is making a surprise return this year with a brand new game, the first in 34 years, with Truxton Extreme (thanks, Gematsu!).

Developed by Tatsujin and published by Clear River Games, the game is coming to both Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 30th July 2026 for $24.99 / €22.99 (standard digital edition), and $29.99 / €27.99 for (deluxe version). A physical release for Switch 2 has been confirmed and it'll be a little pricier, at $49.99 / €44.99.

The big evolution with Truxton Extreme comes in the visuals, which are now in full 3D, though the classic top-down design remains in-tact. Composer Masahiro Yuge returns for the score, and you'll be able to blast through the game in Story Mode, Arcade Mode, or a co-op Team Mode.

The original Truxton was a hit in Japanese arcades in 1988, before coming to the Mega Drive / Genesis the following year. A sequel followed in 1992, but the series has otherwise been dormant.

But so far, it sounds like Extreme is more than just a throwback; here's a rundown of the game from Steam:

IT'S ON LIKE TRUXTON!

Truxton Extreme delivers white-hot shooter thrills for masters and novices alike. Take down hordes of alien invaders with your Power Shot, Truxton Beam, Thunder Laser, Homing Shot, Star‑mine Shot, and more! Don't forget to breathe as you face off against gigantic bosses in the ultimate battle for humanity’s survival RETRO FURY, MODERN FIREPOWER

The game’s content, sound, and visuals have all evolved since the 80s. Truxton Extreme is now fully rendered in 3D while preserving the series’ iconic design. Staring insect-like faces, writhing metal tentacles, long mechanical serpents, glowing eye-like lights, and spikes… In Truxton Extreme, you’ll face your worst nightmares—and blow them to pieces! A SOUNDTRACK TO SAVE THE WORLD

Truxton has always been famous for its soundtrack, and Truxton Extreme is no exception. Original mastermind Masahiro Yuge returns with an explosive new score, packed with excitement and atmosphere. Experience iconic Truxton tracks reimagined from the original games alongside brand-new music. It’s the best of both worlds!

TOGETHER OR ALONE?

There are multiple ways to enjoy Truxton Extreme. The main mode is Story, where you follow three characters, level up as you go, and experience the narrative through an epic (and animated) manga series. For traditionalists, there's Arcade, and if you want more firepower, Team will let you play together with a friend and share your lives and score. Then there's a blistering score-attack Arena, Training and Tutorial too! THE MASTER OF UNLOCKING

Do you love unlocking bonus content in games? Well, it’s your lucky day! In Model Viewer, you can check out the enemies you’ve defeated. And don’t forget to visit the mysterious Pipiru Village, home of all the cute Pipiru creatures. What happens when you evolve their home…? THE PIANO PROGRAMMER WITH LASER DREAMS

Truxton was conceived by Masahiro Yuge during his time at Toaplan, with the goal of creating a scrolling shooter where muscle memory was key. But Yuge wasn’t just a programmer, he was a classically trained pianist, bringing a unique and critically acclaimed approach to game design

Have you played Truxton or Truxton 2? Will you be checking out the new game later this year? Shoot us a comment and let us know.