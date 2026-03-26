If you've been holding out for the physical edition of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds for the Switch 2, then chances are you've already had a visit from the postman today, as it's out now.

Yes, it took a little longer than we might have expected, but the physical release is here, and best of all, it's not a Game-Key Card. Your tolerance of GKCs may vary, but we're going to bet that there won't be a single one of you disappointed to hear that the full base game for CrossWorlds is available on the cartridge.

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Originally released on 25th September 2025 for the Switch and 4th December for the Switch 2 eShop, CrossWorlds unfortunately didn't meet Sega's sales expectations upon launch, despite some strong reviews. Indeed, with the graphical upgrades on Switch 2 along with 60fps gameplay, we thought the game was rather excellent and awarded it a score of 8/10.

It's since been updated periodically with new characters and tracks, most recently adding in Mega Man along with the Wily Castle course, Rush Roadstar vehicle, and more.