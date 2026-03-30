Dataminers have reportedly discovered a potential new in-game item for Pokémon GO that throws Pokéballs and spins Pokéstops automatically, potentially rendering a whole bunch of physical accessories obsolete.

As covered by IGN, code has been datamined by PokeMiners and posted in its Discord server, revealing the following description:

"A gadget that automatically throws Pokéballs and spins PokéStops for you while exploring."

It's admittedly not a lot to go on, so it remains to be seen just how this supposed 'gadget' might be implemented into the game – if it is indeed real.

Users on Reddit have speculated that it might be a premium feature limited to certain periods of time or specific events. There's even speculation that different price tiers could be required for specific Pokéballs, like Great Balls or Ultra Balls.

That said, there's also a degree of optimism around the potential addition, with many bemoaning the idea of carrying around a physical accessory and keeping it charged. In terms of price, however, it might be worth considering whether a one-time payment for an accessory is better than the piecemeal micro-transactions that may be required for the in-game variant.

Again, none of this is confirmed at the time of writing, but it's something we're keen to keep an eye on in the coming days and weeks.