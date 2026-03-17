If you've been wondering what's next for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Sega has this week lifted the lid on three more free DLC characters.

This includes Red from Angry Birds, Goro Majima (Captain Majima) from Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and Arle, who you might know from Puyo Puyo. The first two characters are scheduled to arrive at some point next month in April 2026, and Arle will follow in May 2026.

Each character also comes with their own vehicle - Super Roaster (Red), Goromaru (Goro), Twinkle Bayoen (Arle). On top of this, Sega is also adding eight new songs from its many racing titles. You'll be able to enjoy bangers such as 'Magical Sound Shower' on the jukebox as you race about: