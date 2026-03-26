Although the focus is on Super Mario Bros. Wonder's Switch 2 Edition this week and its new DLC, Nintendo has updated one other game today alongside this release. It's the puzzle-platformer Switch title Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

This is only a small patch, but if you've been looking for an excuse to revisit it, now might be the time. According to Nintendo's official support page, it bumps the title up to Version 1.4.2 and adds support for Captain Toad & Talking Flower amiibo. This amiibo arrives this week alongside Elephant Mario and Poplin & Prince Florian. Tapping an amiibo in Captain Toad's game unlocks all sorts of bonuses.

This latest patch for Captain Toad follows a few updates for the title last year. This included a major one alongside the Switch 2's launch. This was a free upgrade, which improved the image quality and also added HDR support and GameShare features.

Nintendo also recently added a special Handheld Boost Mode feature which can be enabled when playing Switch titles on the Switch 2 in handheld mode. If you want to find out more about Captain Toad, or Mario's latest release this week, be sure to check out our reviews.