Following rumours that Sega was penning a deal to purchase Finnish firm Rovio — the maker of Angry Birds — the Japanese company has made it official.
A statement released on its website (Japanese only at present) confirms that the deal is signed following an offer made by Sega through its European branch. The total purchase price stands at €706 million, which is north of $775 million at the current exchange rate but less than the rumoured $1 billion figure doing the rounds online over the weekend.
Sega calls the acquisition a "Global Expansion of the Consumer Business through Enhancement of Mobile Gaming Capabilities" in an official tweet, with the takeover described (according to Google Translate) as "amicable and Rovio's Board of Directors has expressed its support for the tender offer."
Sega is paying €9.25 per share, and Rovio shares sat at €7.78 at the closing of Nasdaq Helsinki on 14th April. Sega discusses in the document its intention to leverage Rovio's mobile games know-how with an "aim to deliver SEGA content to as many users as possible in the digital game market." There are also plans for Rovio to expand into the non-mobile market.
Rovio (formally Rovio Entertainment Oyj) released Angry Birds back in 2009 and conquered the mobile market with an IP that spawned multiple entries, Star Wars crossovers, and even its own movie.
We'll update this article once the official translation drops. In the meantime, let us know below if you think this is a good match.
[source sega.co.jp, via twitter.com]
Comments (35)
I wasn't aware that Rovio was still relevant.
I did not see that coming! Maybe, just maybe, they can help them with their greed problem, or better called, he mobile game curse! (FTP curse etc)
How ironic, since I compared the Angry Birds craze with all the merch on sale to Mario back in the early 90s. And now them birdies are part of SEGA.
I feel this could help Rovio boost sales as Sega was a fundamental part of euro gaming in the late 80s and 90s. Maybe we might see an Angry Birds and Sonic Crossover (just kidding), but honestly I hope this helps to build up a great friendship that will be vital to gaming.
I would like one day for Sega to have another go at the console market. They made some good hardware but shot themselves in the foot with too many upgrades. I feel there is room in the industry for a return of Sega.
I’d say Sega is buying mobile gaming knowledge and expertise more than they are buying Angry Birds.
Although, it’s not a bad franchise to have under the Sega umbrella.
Most people will be aware of Angry Birds from the games. However, if you have younger kids they’ll likely know them more because of the two movies and TV series. They also had some of the best Happy Meals toys too (before McDonalds UK got crap). My kids got into Angry Birds only a couple of years ago because of the Netflix and McDonalds.
So the brand recognition is still sky high even if the games aren’t so popular these days.
So Sega are buying games that are old news? Erm.....great??
How the mighty have fallen, I loved Sega in the 90s
@SwagaliciousJohnson they still have pulling power.
They currently have a game in the to 10 paid apps on the App Store.
In free apps they are ranked 160, which is still respectable when you consider the competition.
For reference, Super Mario Run is ranked 125. Fruit Ninja 149. So it’s close to other fairly big hitters.
Sega already has Football Manager which is rank 3 in Paid. So having two in the top ten is quite nice.
Rovio made $350m last year in revenue. So the price makes sense.
It also gives Sega a load of mobile expertise - a market that continues to account for a huge number of gamers and the total spend for the market.
I’m sure Sega knows what they’re doing.. can’t say the same of their own IP however
@Duncanballs
I find that very unlikely.
Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo all have a much bigger arm in terms of active franchises at this point and a huge lead in hardware and software design.
Sega has Sonic, Yakuza...and then a pretty major gap until...Megami Tensei? Virtua Fighter?
I don't really see where Sega would fit into the market or how they could become a relevant hardware manufacturer.
Looking forward to playing Angry Hedgehogs next year.
Huh, quite the turn for Sonic 3 to become Sonic vs Redbird: Dawn of Justice.
Heard a rumor last week. Now to apply for Rovio so I have a connection to Sega and possibly get to work on their franchises in the future. If I didn't already have a job I'm happy with, that is.
Sonic and the Angry Birds...
@Bunkerneath
Lol they didn't buy Rovio to get Angry Birds. They bought Rovio for their mobile game skills and knowledge of the platform and with that are aiming at mobile games more. You know, they've made plenty of other mobile games besides a zillion versions of Angry Birds
They bought the people to work and develop mobile games, not game franchise (that will ofc come in sale, but wasn't the point)
SEGA buying Rovio is much better news than it being bought by Playtika, that was rumoured earlier this year. Now Rovio may even stay in Finland (hopefully) and not be axed after a year or two, which happens often with mobile game companies buying each other (and Playtika is bit...ugh)
Rovio is so irrelevant I can't even re-download my copy of Angry Birds Star Wars on the Microsoft store anymore.
That doesn't feel like a lot for buying a company that took over the world for a while
Can't wait to play as the Birds and Piggies in Sonic & Sega All Stars Racing 3!
@HalloHerrNoob they were one of the kings of the arcade era. That is a gap in the market
@JR150 Honestly, I want the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, S.E.E.S., and the Investigation Team.
And also the Like a Dragon characters, and since SEGA owns TMS, Lupin III + Daisuke Jigen + Goemon Ishikawa, in the iconic Castle of Cagliostro car. As well as Fujiko Mine in her motorcycle, Inspector Zenigata in his police car, and Count Cagliostro in his autogyro.
@Hydra_Spectre
TMS characters would likely be Switch exclusive since they're part of Nintendo's Fire Emblem series but Touma on his Cain motorcycle would be perfect. I'd also like to see mainline SMT characters like Flynn, Nahobino, and Hell Biker, as well as Tatsuya from Persona 2.
The Valkyria Chronicles (a SEGA RPG) series also has potential. Welkin and Alicia in the Edelweiss for instance or Claude and Raz in the Hafen.
At first I was thinking 'what a waste of money' and lmfao when I read this. But then I realized there is people who play candy crush and stuff and I prolly shouldn't judge that decision based on my gaming habits.
Sega re-enters the home console market, confirmed
Hmm I feel like it would more sense if they focused more money on game dev studios where their fanbase is rather than diving head first into the mobile market which doesn't always guarantee success, as long as it doesn't fail it seems like a huge investment without predictable results especially since Rovio is a fading out brand and you have to question why they are fading out.
Unless I'm mistaken Rovio has only exclusively made Angry Birds games which is a dying out franchise. I see it as a red flag if they haven't been able to make any other successful IPs all this time.
Im more surprised Sega had all that money
90% of the movie and TV industry is in the hands of 5 conglomerates (Disney, Warner, Paramount, Universal and Sony), this is a major reason why Hollywood sucks, even when they release good movies, they don't want to create new things and want to just keep recycling what they already have, and these conglomerates also own journalism companies, making things even worse.
Disney buying Marvel, Lucasfilm and Fox didn't go well, for the people who liked the franchises Disney bought and for the people who liked Disney before those acquisitions.
Warner Bros. and Discovery merger caused many projects to be cancelled, including some of them that were finished, and even works that were already released were removed from distribution.
Activision and Blizzard merging was terrible for Blizzard fans.
20 years later, most people agree that SquareSoft and Enix becoming Square-Enix allowed us to play some great games and there are franchises that stayed well, but overall, the merger was bad for those who liked what both companies had to offer.
EA has a history of buying smaller companies who are not billionaire but still, and ruining them and their franchises, and shutting them down.
Before Konami became a terrible company, they bought and absorbed Hudson, not only ruining the Castlevania, Contra and many other Konami franchises, but also ruining Bomberman, Adventure Island and other Hudson franchises.
But relax, Microsoft buying Activision is going to be good for us and Blizzard will be fixed, trust me bro, everyone who complains is a whiny and envious Sony fanboy.
@Poco_Lypso
Yeah no matter how many of us console/PC players think mobile platform is stupid and silly and so on, it' is still HUGE market that simply cannot be avoided in today's world.
Rovio has been milking Angry Birds over a decade and those still have some sort of sales. This purchase really sounds like (hopefully) that SEGA comes up with the game idea and Rovio just makes it. Or SEGA takes some of their IPs and Rovio makes it mobile game. Rovio really hasn't been bursting with ideas outside of Birds.
I wish Nintendo would buy Capcom
@NintendoEternity Don't wish for that.
Market concentration in the hands of a few companies is terrible for the customer.
So, ...
Angry Birds vs. Flickies anyone?
For as funny as this is (and trust me: it's absolutely hilarious), SEGA has a track record of taking studios seemingly on the brink of doom and turning them around in spectacular fashion (Atlus is a perfect example: https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2013/09/sega_sammy_acquires_atlus_parent_company_index_for_14_billion_yen ) so I'm not going to write this off just yet
@victordamazio
It’s been pretty ominous how people have become fanboys of consolidation hell now in spite of the sheer history of it being lately negative, buying multiple billion dollar publishers is neato now and surely won’t have any negative consequences especially as the AAA industry gets closer and closer to unsustainable heat death.
Tap here to load 35 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...