Apart from Mystery Gifts and events, the new relaxing life-sim Pokémon Pokopia for Switch 2 also allows you to visit Cloud Islands, which are separate from the main game experience.

To give players a sample of what's to come in this new adventure, The Pokémon Company has joined in on the fun - releasing a code for the developer's Cloud Island. The code you'll need to input in your game is: PXQC G03S

Before you can visit this island, you'll need to make sure you have an active Switch Online membership and...spoiler alert...the Mysterious Goggles, which can be obtained at the Pokémon PC shop for a small sum of Life Coins.

You can then enter the code above and visit this island! Just keep in mind it contains possible spoiler content.

There's also a special event currently taking place "More Spores for Hoppip", which you can find out more about in our previous story here on Nintendo Life. And in case you missed it, there's a Ditto rug currently available via the Mystery Gift menu.