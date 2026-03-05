The Pokémon Company revealed the first details for Pokopia's debut limited-time in-game event earlier today. The 'More Spores for Hoppip' event officially kicks off on 9th March and runs until the 24th, but if you picked up your copy today and want to get involved early, you can now do exactly that.

Yes, as spotted by some early Pokopia players on Reddit, and verified by us here at Nintendo Life, you can leap straight into the limited-time event by changing your system date to any day in the event period (we used both 10th and 11th March). It's obviously unclear whether such a time jump will work once the event is over — turning your system back a couple of days, in that instance — but those really keen to get in early... can do it!

To be clear, to take part in the event, you'll need to have at least rebuilt a Pokémon Center in your town, so you can't time skip right from the jump.

Whether you change your system date or wait a few days until the event officially gets underway, you'll meet Hoppip outside the Pokémon Center, kickstarting the chance to collect special cotton spores used to craft picnic furniture. This will also open up the opportunity to befriend Skiploom and Jumpluff, too, all of which can only be encountered during this event.

"Pokémon Pokopia is the freshest Pokémon experience in a long time," we said in our review, "bursting at the seams with charm and content that rewards both curiosity and creativity". Let's hope in-game events like this one can keep that charm coming.