Clearly not content with its barrage of presentations recently, Nintendo has announced that it will be airing an Indie World showcase tomorrow, 3rd March.
As revealed on Nintendo Today!, the showcase will kick off at 2pm GMT, and promises 15 minutes of info on all the indie goodness coming to Switch systems in the coming months.
Here's the precise time that the event will get underway in your region:
- North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST
- UK/Ire: 2pm GMT
- Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET
- Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Wed) AEDT
The next few months are already looking particularly stacked for us Switch fans, so let's get ready to add even more to our wishlists — the backlog grows every day...
Will you be tuning in for tomorrow's Indie World? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 29
sigh oh well lol
I'll watch as usual but I'll be going in with pretty tempered expectations as I feel like the last few haven't been particularly great. Hopefully I'll be pleasantly surprised.
Need an actual Direct at this point. Maybe next month.
"Stop! Stop! I'm already broke!"
Maybe with the Switch 2 we will get bigger indie games that don’t seem like left overs from what Sony and Microsoft didn’t pick up for their showcases.
Replaced coming to Switch please? 🙏🏻
Oh cool. Always loved these. Hopefully I get more details and dates for stuff I've been looking forward to, like Neverway, The Witch's Bakery, and hopefully confirmation that At Fate's End is coming to the Switch 2.
Mina the Hollower release date perhaps?
Manifesting Witchbrook. Please give me news. I will sell my child for news.
Edit: Don't have a child. Realise that the joke might be a little too on the nose for some
@Pho Do we? We've just had mario tennis, pokopia soon. Yoshi coming, plenty of games in the pipeline. I don't see the urgency
Can't wait for people to get irrationally angry and start cursing out Nintendo's name for having the gall to put out an Indie World showcase
I'm usually not into the Indie World showcases - though they have thrown pleasant surprises my way in the past - so I'll just catch the news afterwards. As usual, the start time doesn't mesh with my work schedule.
But hey, it's another Direct! Now about the full phat presentation I think many of us are wanting....
I mean cool, would have loved more than 15 minutes but cool
laughs in no general Direct annoucement
Did anyone else notice that this Indie Direct happens on the exact same day as the 9th anniversary of the original Nintendo Switch?
@Grumblevolcano This is exactly the same thing I was thinking of when entering this article.
oh nice, I was wondering when we will get another one of those
All lining up for an actual direct on Mario Day!
Right?
Please 😭
Absolutely watching this Indie World myself (as usual live in Italian on my own and the next day in Japanese on stream) - quite curious to see what they have in store this time and even more so considering the announcements we got last time!
Nintendo be trolling 🤣
Fingers crossed for Terraria for switch 2.
Love a good Indie Direct.
Plus it usually leads into a full fat Direct announcement after.
@BenAV we as gamers need to normalise low expectations in these announcements.
@Pho later this month or into April seems feasible. A main Direct is going to be the last of this run of directs.
First a partner showcase then a pokemon presentation and next is an indie world...
We all know what's left now.
i mean at this point it's just funny. have every possible type of announcement besides a nintendo direct.
but also a general direct has almost never happened in march, if anything this is pretty standard, indie worlds tend to always show up march/april.
@tanaka2687 I feel like that's pretty weak, we're not even a year into Switch 2 and the current lineup is pretty sparse. Haven't seen the Yoshi game or Fire Emblem since they first showed them off, and theres got to be more in the pipeline.
@mlt what‘s left now?
@mlt Yeah! The cope!
@mlt "Go to jail. Go directly to jail. Do not pass go and do not collect M200"?
15 minutes!?! What in the actual ...
Take 5 minutes out for Tia and Esteban to introduce us to their game about sharpening pencils, inspired by the sound of the winds over the Peruvian plains, and what have we got time left for? The intro and the outro and that's about it.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...