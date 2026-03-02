Pokémon Winds and Waves Pokédex
Image: Nintendo Life

The Pokémon Company wrapped up its annual February Presents showcase with a first look at Pokémon Winds and Waves, the long-anticipated Gen 10 mainline games launching on Switch 2 in 2027.

We've only had the one trailer at the time of writing, but we've been sorting through it frame-by-frame to bring you the following rundown of every confirmed Pokémon coming to Winds and Waves.

And yes, we'll be adding more 'mon to this guide as TPC reveals more information about the games, worry not.

Every Confirmed Pokémon In Winds & Waves

New Gen 10 Pokémon

Starter Pokémon

Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo

We've only seen three new Pokémon for Gen 10 so far, but they are rather important ones: the starters!

At the beginning of Winds and Waves, you'll be able to choose between:

  • Bean Chick Pokémon Browt (Grass Type)
  • Puppy Pokémon Pombon (Fire Type)
  • Water Gecko Pokémon Gecqua (Water Type)

We have only seen their basic forms at the moment, but we'll likely have to wait until launch to see what the evolutions have in store.

Returning Pokémon

Naturally, there are a lot of familiar faces returning in Winds and Waves. Here's everyone we've spotted so far, presented in National Pokédex order. We've excluded evolutions and only stuck to Pokémon we've seen, for now — that said, since Pikachu's here, it's unlikely Pichu and Raichu will be skipped.

Remember, you can click the relevant header on the following table to sort alphabetically or by type instead.

Pokémon Image National Pokédex # Gen Type
Pikachu
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 25 1 Electric
Oddish
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 43 1 Grass / Poison
Gloom
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 44 1 Grass / Poison
Krabby
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 89 1 Water
Tangela
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 114 1 Grass
Ledyba
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 165 2 Bug / Flying
Ledian
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 166 2 Bug / Flying
Slugma
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 218 2 Fire
Corsola
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 222 2 Water / Rock
Taillow
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 276 3 Flying
Wingull
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 278 3 Water / Flying
Wailmer
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 320 3 Water
Wailord
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 321 3 Water
Duskull
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 355 3 Ghost
Tropius
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 357 3 Grass / Flying
Carnivine
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 455 4 Grass
Lumineon
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 457 4 Water
Tympole
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 535 5 Water
Frillish
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 592 5 Water / Ghost
Tynamo
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 602 5 Electric
Mareanie
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 747 7 Poison / Water
Toxapex
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 748 7 Poison / Water
Sandygast
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 769 7 Ghost / Ground
Sizzlipede
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 850 8 Fire / Bug
Nymble
Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo
 919 9 Bug

Pokémon Winds & Waves Pokédex FAQ

Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo

Here are some frequently asked questions you might have about the Winds & Waves Pokédex.

How many Pokémon are in the Winds & Waves Pokédex?

We don't have an exact answer for that just yet.

We've only counted 25 'mon so far, but looking at the spread of returning generations, we wouldn't be surprised to see it in the region of Scarlet and Violet's 400.

Are there any new Pokémon in Winds & Waves?

Yes! While most of the Pokémon in the reveal trailer are returning favourites, there will certainly be some new creatures to find in Wind and Waves.

The only newbies we know for now are the three starters: Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua.

What are the Pokémon Winds & Waves Legendaries?

Again, we don't know the specifics for this one just yet, but we can take an educated guess that there will likely be a Flying or Water type, depending on which version you pick up.

There has already been some speculation online regarding a particularly suspicious-shaped cloud in one segment of the reveal trailer. Could this serpentine shape possibly be hinting at another sky dragon? We'll have to wait and see.

Pokémon Winds and Waves
Image: Nintendo

When does Pokémon Winds & Waves come out, again?

Pokémon Winds and Waves will launch exclusively on Switch 2 at some point in 2027.

We'll be updating this guide with more Pokémon in the future, so keep an eye out!