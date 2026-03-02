Poll So, Which Starter Will You Choose In Pokémon Winds & Waves? Let the decision wash over you

Returning Pokémon

Naturally, there are a lot of familiar faces returning in Winds and Waves. Here's everyone we've spotted so far, presented in National Pokédex order. We've excluded evolutions and only stuck to Pokémon we've seen, for now — that said, since Pikachu's here, it's unlikely Pichu and Raichu will be skipped.

Remember, you can click the relevant header on the following table to sort alphabetically or by type instead.

Pokémon Image National Pokédex # Gen Type Pikachu 25 1 Electric Oddish 43 1 Grass / Poison Gloom 44 1 Grass / Poison Krabby 89 1 Water Tangela 114 1 Grass Ledyba 165 2 Bug / Flying Ledian 166 2 Bug / Flying Slugma 218 2 Fire Corsola 222 2 Water / Rock Taillow 276 3 Flying Wingull 278 3 Water / Flying Wailmer 320 3 Water Wailord 321 3 Water Duskull 355 3 Ghost Tropius 357 3 Grass / Flying Carnivine 455 4 Grass Lumineon 457 4 Water Tympole 535 5 Water Frillish 592 5 Water / Ghost Tynamo 602 5 Electric Mareanie 747 7 Poison / Water Toxapex 748 7 Poison / Water Sandygast 769 7 Ghost / Ground Sizzlipede 850 8 Fire / Bug Nymble 919 9 Bug

Pokémon Winds & Waves Pokédex FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions you might have about the Winds & Waves Pokédex.

How many Pokémon are in the Winds & Waves Pokédex?

We don't have an exact answer for that just yet.

We've only counted 25 'mon so far, but looking at the spread of returning generations, we wouldn't be surprised to see it in the region of Scarlet and Violet's 400.

Are there any new Pokémon in Winds & Waves?

Yes! While most of the Pokémon in the reveal trailer are returning favourites, there will certainly be some new creatures to find in Wind and Waves.

The only newbies we know for now are the three starters: Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua.

What are the Pokémon Winds & Waves Legendaries?

Again, we don't know the specifics for this one just yet, but we can take an educated guess that there will likely be a Flying or Water type, depending on which version you pick up.

There has already been some speculation online regarding a particularly suspicious-shaped cloud in one segment of the reveal trailer. Could this serpentine shape possibly be hinting at another sky dragon? We'll have to wait and see.

When does Pokémon Winds & Waves come out, again?

Pokémon Winds and Waves will launch exclusively on Switch 2 at some point in 2027.

We'll be updating this guide with more Pokémon in the future, so keep an eye out!