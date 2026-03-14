After an incredibly long wait, Donkey Kong made his grand return to the 3D platforming space in Donkey Kong Bananza.

Making this particular IP one of the main titles for the Switch 2's launch window was arguably a risk for Nintendo but it's paid off, with the title shifting more than 4 million units worldwide and becoming the second best-selling Switch 2 title to date. It's also received a bunch of awards since then.

Inevitably, it's led to the questions about what's next for DK. While producer Kenta Motokura can't share "any specifics of future plans" for Donkey Kong right now, he mentioned during the same chat with Game Informer, how relieved he is, as "seeing people have fun once again with the character" (and the success of Bananza) has reminded him of the "potential" of DK, and proves fans will welcome back the king of the jungle with open arms whenever he returns.

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Game Informer: It seems that reception for Donkey Kong Bananza has been largely positive from my perspective. How has the reception been for you, and does this indicate that we might not have to wait so long for another mainline Donkey Kong game? Kenta Motokura: I guess maybe what stands out to me is the idea, first of all, that Donkey Kong, as a character – and this is true for Mario as well – really are a part of Nintendo. And so, for us, it's almost like we're borrowing them to create software with. For me, being able to see people have fun once again with the character of Donkey Kong helps me communicate the potential for that character. I have a sense of relief knowing that's something that people can enjoy in the future as well. Unfortunately, I can't talk about any specifics of future plans at this time. [laughs]

Although there are no signs of what's next for DK, at the start of this year, Nintendo actually rolled out a surprise update for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for the Switch, enhancing the experience on the Switch 2 and also adding Dixie Kong as a playable character.

Bananza also got a paid DLC expansion DK Island & Emerald Rush last year, which allows players to participate in regular in-game events.