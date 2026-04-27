File this one under "Yes, this sounds plausible, but I shall maintain a healthy dose of skepticism", because with Nintendo now well on the way to delivering its Legend of Zelda movie after Super Mario's recent success, it sounds like Metroid might be next in line to receive an adaptation.

As reported by Dot eSports, posts from @thevscooper on social media indicate that Nintendo is actively pitching a Metroid movie, with Sony and Universal in a heated race to secure the rights. Its said that both studios are in favour of a live-action adaptation, though this could still change.

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Obviously, this is all very wishy-washy at the moment, but given Nintendo's push to adapt its franchises for cinema, it's an idea we think might have legs.

Meanwhile, though she recently portrayed Rosalina in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Brie Larson has long been considered the go-to star for a potential Metroid movie, with the actor expressing interest in the lead role on multiple occasions. We don't think her commitment to Mario should stop her stepping into Samus' shows.

For the time being, of course, the focus will be on the upcoming Zelda movie, which is scheduled to release on 7th May 2027. Production has now wrapped, so it seems likely we'll start getting some more official information in the coming weeks and months.