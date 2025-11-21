Donkey Kong Bananza is considered one of the standout video games of 2025, and the Switch 2 exclusive has now been officially recognised at the 43rd annual Golden Joystick Awards as the recipient of the Critics' Choice Award.

Donkey Kong Bananza was also up for 'Ultimate Game Of The Year' and 'Console Game of the Year' at the same event (voting for these categories was open to the public). Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took out the ultimate award, and Sony's Ghost of Yōtei won the console category. The PlayStation exclusive also beat Mario Kart World in the same category.

The Switch 2 and Switch 2 Pro Controller had also been shortlisted for "Best Gaming Hardware". This award went to AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU. Pokémon GO took out the "still playing" mobile award, and Hollow Knight: Silksong won best self-published indie game.

The recipient of this year's Critics' Choice Award is… Donkey Kong Bananza! 🍌 A barrel-load of congratulations to @NintendoEurope November 20, 2025

In our review of Donkey Kong Bananza here on Nintendo Life, we awarded this title an "excellent" nine out of ten stars:

"Whether it's smashing through the scenery with a Bananza Transformation or carefully planning a route to a hidden Banandium Gem, you'll have trouble finding more originality and, crucially, more enjoyment from a platformer in recent years. As the DK Rap so wisely said, "Donkey Kong is here." Now let's just hope he stays."

In some other award show news, earlier this week it was announced Donkey Kong Bananza was in the running for The Game Awards' Game of the Year Award.

Admittedly, it faces some tough competition, including games such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (which is up for 12 awards at the same show), Hollow Knight: Silksong and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.