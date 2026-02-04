Super Mario Party Jamboree has received its first update of 2026, and it adds some general changes as well as other improvements.

Most notably, there's now support for Thai and Polish, and apart from this, "several other adjustments and fixes" have been made under the game's general changes to improve the overall experience.

Along with this there are also some other adjustments and fixes. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Ver. 2.3.0 (Released February 3, 2026)

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Support added for Thai and Polish.

Several other adjustments and fixes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

General

Several other adjustments and fixes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

You can find out more about the Switch 2 game update for Mario Party Jamboree in our review here on Nintendo Life. If you already own the original Switch version, you can also upgrade your existing copy. The Switch 2 version comes with additional minigames supporting Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, camera functionality and more.