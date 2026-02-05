Splatoon 3 received a major update last month, adding health bars and more, and it's now been followed up with the release of Version 11.0.1.

This latest update addresses multiple bugs, including fixes to player controls and fixes to the game's multiplayer. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Splatoon 3 - Version 11.0.1 (4th February 2026)

Bug Fixes

Fixes to Player Controls Fixed an issue where, when Blaster shots hit terrain or other objects, the explosion hit detection size for opposing players was slightly larger than intended. Fixed an issue where, when some Blaster shots hit terrain or other objects, the controller would vibrate. Fixed an issue where, when S-BLAST '91 or S-BLAST '92 shots hit terrain or other objects, the same sound effect would play as when they exploded in the air.



Fixes to Multiplayer Fixed an issue where the ink that appears at a player’s feet when they enter or extend Flow Aura was not being displayed on other players’ screens.



Note: Compatible with Ver. 11.0.0 battle replays. Not compatible with battle replays from Ver. 10.1.0 or earlier.

You can see the full patch notes for 11.0.0 in our previous update post here on Nintendo Life. We also highlighted one of the new features in a separate story and video.