The team-based competitive title Drag x Drive has received two major updates since it hit the court last August, and today Nintendo has released the game's first update of 2026.

This one is a much smaller patch. It bumps the game up to Version 1.2.1, and apparently addresses some issues to improve the overall game experience. Here's the full rundown, so if you've been encountering these problems during gameplay, they should no longer be a problem once you've performed this update:

Drag x Drive Ver. 1.2.1 (Released February 3, 2026)

Fixed Issues

- Fixed an issue where the effect of defensive pressure on opponents’ halfpipe shots was smaller than intended. - Fixed various issues to create a smoother gaming experience.

This again follows two major updates. The previous one added Survival Tag across multiple modes and even released an update for the game's demo.

If you haven't already tried out this game on the Switch 2, check out our written review as well as our video review above.