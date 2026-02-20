Just like clockwork, The Pokémon Company has announced that its annual Pokémon Presents showcase will once again arrive to celebrate the series' birthday on 27th February.

The Presents is scheduled to kick off at 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 6am PT / 9am ET, and you'll be able to watch along on The Pokémon Company YouTube channel. Here's the precise time that the event will get underway in your region:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

2pm GMT Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

3pm CET / 4pm EET Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT

Of course, TPC isn't celebrating any old birthday this year. 2026 marks the series' 30th anniversary, so we're cautiously optimistic that there might be a surprise or two in store for us during the show (alongside all of the usual app updates, of course). Gen 10 feels like a no-brainer, and FireRed and LeafGreen are already confirmed, but could there be more? Don't worry, we've got the clown makeup on standby.