Yesterday's Direct shenanigans meant that we were a little too busy to get to the Japanese charts, but worry not, we've got them for you now!

Famitsu's latest numbers paint another picture of sleepy sales numbers this week, with nothing exceeding 15,000 copies sold. Bandai Namco's Code Vein II on PS5 emerged at the top of the pile with 14,452 debut sales to its name, narrowly beating Mario Kart World, which still hangs around in second.

Much like we saw in the UK charts, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has taken a bit of a tumble since grabbing the gold medal last week, and now finds itself in ninth. Meanwhile, three titles take up a whopping six spots in the top ten, with both their Switch 1 and Switch 2 editions making it into the upper reaches of the charts.

Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (26th Jan - 1st Feb) Total Unit Sales 1 Code Vein II PS5 14,452 NEW 2

Mario Kart World Switch 2 12,445 2,805,146 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 9,941 52,918 4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 9,042 8,362,221 5 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 6,744 1,601,782 6 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 6,203 262,314 7 Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 5,875 1,078,445 8 Kirby Air Riders Switch 2 5,324 491,424 9 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Switch 2 5,289 28,717 10 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen Switch 5,243 313,300

Things were similarly sluggish on the hardware side of things. Switch 2 continued to put up some solid numbers, with an additional ~69,000 units to its name, but it was ghostly quiet from everything else across the board.

Combining the three SKUs for Switch and PS5 leans things in Sony's favour this week, with the Switch 1 models totalling in at 10,678, and the PS5 trio reaching 10,949.

Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:

Position Console Unit Sales (26th Jan - 1st Feb) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 69,586 4,307,086 2 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 5,803 1,172,069 3 Switch OLED 4,526 9,431,437 4 Switch Lite 4,462 6,848,650 5 PlayStation 5 3,575 5,884,066 6 Switch 1,690 20,237,843 7 PlayStation 5 Pro 1,571 319,526 8 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 389 26,110 9 Xbox Series S 119 340,676 10

Xbox Series X 19 323,926

11

PlayStation 4

13 7,930,217

< Previous charts