Yes, Famitsu has shared the latest look at physical sales in the region, and it's Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade that has come out on top with 23,428 units sold in its debut week. That's not a particularly high number, it's true, but considering that Mario Kart World came in second with almost 14 thousand, it's not bad going.
A couple of other new releases also broke into the top 10 this time, with Dynasty Warriors: Origins and Broccoli's UN:LOGICAL making the cut at fifth and sixth, respectively.
Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:
Expectedly, the Switch 2 has remained on top of the hardware side of things, with an additional ~72,000 units under its belt. The standard Switch model sold marginally more than the OLED this week, interestingly, but neither was enough to overtake the PS5 Digital Edition or the Switch Lite.
Combining the three SKUs for Switch this time gives us a total of 17,515, while the trio of PS5 models combine for 9,766.
Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (19th - 25th Jan)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|72,086
|4,237,500
|2
|
Switch Lite
|8,577
|
6,844,188
|3
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|5,524
|1,166,266
|4
|Switch
|5,496
|20,236,153
|5
|
Switch OLED
|
3,442
|9,426,911
|6
|
PlayStation 5
|2,655
|5,880,491
|7
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|1,587
|317,955
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|631
|25,721
|9
|
Xbox Series S
|
43
|
340,557
|10
|
Xbox Series X
|
19
|323,926
|11
|PlayStation 4
|
18
|7,930,204