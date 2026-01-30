We were a little caught up in all of yesterday's Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream news to get to the Japanese charts, but worry not, we're on it now!

Yes, Famitsu has shared the latest look at physical sales in the region, and it's Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade that has come out on top with 23,428 units sold in its debut week. That's not a particularly high number, it's true, but considering that Mario Kart World came in second with almost 14 thousand, it's not bad going.

A couple of other new releases also broke into the top 10 this time, with Dynasty Warriors: Origins and Broccoli's UN:LOGICAL making the cut at fifth and sixth, respectively.

Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (19th - 25th Jan) Total Unit Sales 1 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Switch 2 23,428 NEW 2

Mario Kart World Switch 2 13,812 2,792,701 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 11,605 42,977 4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 10,070 8,353,179 5 Dynasty Warriors: Origins Switch 2 8,580 NEW 6 UN:LOGICAL Switch 7,907 NEW 7 Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 7,496 1,072,570 8 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 7,385 1,595,038 9 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 6,313 256,111 10 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen Switch 5,845 308,057

Expectedly, the Switch 2 has remained on top of the hardware side of things, with an additional ~72,000 units under its belt. The standard Switch model sold marginally more than the OLED this week, interestingly, but neither was enough to overtake the PS5 Digital Edition or the Switch Lite.

Combining the three SKUs for Switch this time gives us a total of 17,515, while the trio of PS5 models combine for 9,766.

Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:

Position Console Unit Sales (19th - 25th Jan) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 72,086 4,237,500 2 Switch Lite 8,577 6,844,188 3 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 5,524 1,166,266 4 Switch 5,496 20,236,153 5 Switch OLED 3,442 9,426,911 6 PlayStation 5 2,655 5,880,491 7 PlayStation 5 Pro 1,587 317,955 8 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 631

25,721

9

Xbox Series S 43 340,557 10

Xbox Series X 19 323,926

11

PlayStation 4

18 7,930,204

