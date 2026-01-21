I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gawked at the opening sequence to Final Fantasy VII over the years. From a three-year-old, gazing up at the intro for the first time from the carpet of my living room, to watching the camera zoom out and pan across Midgar in Final Fantasy VII Remake back in 2020, I’ve watched this cutscene in its various forms time and time again, and it never fails to amaze me.
So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that I’m in awe once more with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Nintendo Switch 2, except this time, I’m watching the same bird fly over Midgar, the kids play in the slums, and Aerith walk through the city all on a 7.9-inch LCD screen. And I’m not just in love with the wonderful music or the perfect set-up to one of the most incredible worlds in RPGs; I’m actually amazed at how good the whole thing looks on my little Switch 2 screen.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is astonishing on Nintendo’s console, and is easily one of the best Switch 2 ports so far. Yes, there are caveats like 30fps, softer screen resolution, and some fuzzy textures. But Square Enix has clearly put the time and effort in here to ensure the best possible result, and with the Episode INTERMission DLC included as standard too, this might be the definitive way to play Remake on the go.
And that’s how I spent most of my time with it. Honestly, it’s a bit of a revelation: in both handheld and docked, Remake looks spectacular, especially when you’re exploring the iconic dieselpunk metropolis. It’s packed full of people, scrapheaps of junk, vehicles, and flowers and dead grass attempting to break through the otherwise barren grounds. I had to pinch myself a few times as I reacquainted myself with the Sector 7 Slums or the narrow alleyways of Wall Market.
Every single inch of Remake on Switch 2 is a real testament to the lighting, which director Hamaguchi-san has acknowledged as key. It makes this version appear closer to the PS5 release’s Performance Mode than the original PS4 one. I’d say that playing it docked, other than the lower frame rate and the 'dithering' around Cloud and other spiky-haired characters’ hair (apparently something to do with the upscaler struggling to interpret subpixel information), I wouldn’t be able to tell at first blush.
Areas like the aforementioned Slums are where those texture problems are most noticeable on flowers and scrap heaps in particular, but this is where most of the original's texture problems were, too. NPC faces here are also a little odd-looking, but again, this is an existing problem with Remake on other platforms. Basically, you really have to be paying attention and looking for cracks, or have ludicrously high expectations.
In terms of the frame rate, while docked, I didn’t notice any significant dips at all – not in combat where I was punching and kicking my way through foes with Tifa or slicing and dicing as Cloud, nor in some of the busiest areas like Wall Market. Even the motorbike sections, where lighting and particle effects are flying around the place, nothing distracted me.
Handheld was a little less consistent, but mostly just during cutscenes and transitions when there’s fire, trains, or a lot of close-up movement. And it’s never for more than a few seconds, which I can live with when playing on a small screen. The softer image quality might also take a bit of getting used to, but again, this isn’t a high-powered PC or a PS5. And this is based on the PS5 Intergrade version anyway.
So, the port part of Remake is a huge success, and luckily, the game itself is, as well. It’s a fantastic RPG with some of the best combat in the genre, and a complete reimagining of the iconic three-to-five hour sequence of the PlayStation’s original release over 30 hours. And it works.
The action is superbly tuned, focused on utilising your entire party to take down enemies and bosses by staggering them, then dealing a huge amount of damage by using ATB-consuming skills. Every character is very different to play as, too; Tifa is excellent at putting pressure on the enemy and then dealing the big numbers once staggered, while Barret’s long-ranged gun arm can easily take down airborne enemies. You have to engage with every system in order to win, even in Normal Mode.
It’s not turn-based, which I know some purists aren’t happy with, but Remake still incorporates a little traditional RPG with a menu which allows you to briefly pause battles and select skills for you and your allies. I use a mix of menu-hopping and shortcuts, the latter of which doesn’t break up the flow of combat — helpful for Cloud and Tifa, who are almost always in the heat of action — and I also constantly switch between characters depending on the situation.
Touching on the narrative, I want to stress that, while Final Fantasy VII Remake is pretty darn faithful to the 1997 original, it also tests the boundaries of what a ‘remake’ actually is, particularly towards the end. I don’t like all of the changes, and a few of the new characters didn’t click with me at first, but when Remake nails it, it really nails it. Particularly with its characters.
If, like me, you grew up with Final Fantasy VII, it’s incredible to see this world and these characters fully realised on modern hardware. Cloud is not the mopey fellow the Compilation will lead you to believe; he actually has some snark and silliness to his character. And Aerith is just a remarkable human who carries the story of both this and Rebirth on her back – I’ve sung her praises before, and I’ll keep doing it.
And seriously, the dialogue and banter in this game can be hilarious, with Cloud’s stoicism often challenged by Aerith’s teasing, and Barret’s over-enthusiastic pleas to save the planet batted down by Cloud’s own bluntness. It knows when to balance the levity with serious moments, and that's something I think most video games struggle with.
For those who haven’t touched Final Fantasy VII before and are worried, don’t fret – even with some of the additions, the Switch 2 port is still an amazing way to experience (part of) one of the most influential games of all time. The story beats are all the same, and the tone and outright weirdness of the original are also all intact, perhaps even better than ever. The new Honeybee Inn sequence alone is worth the price of admission.
While Cyberpunk 2077 is still the best port on the system due to its sheer size and scope, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is close behind for its visual detail, incredible lighting, and largely consistent frame rate.
Even in its attempts to swing big and do something different, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade respects where it’s come from. The classic's pro-revolutionary heart is still intact, and it’s never afraid to get a little weird and funny. The Switch 2 version makes impressively few compromises to get this gorgeous-looking game running on the system – even at 30fps, this looks and feels fantastic.
The fact that everything from the PS5 release is preserved in such excellent fashion here is remarkable, and it makes me excited (and anxious) about Rebirth’s incoming port.
Love the tagline 😆
After playing the demo I've been thinking about picking this one up.
Digitally though. I don't buy Key Card games.
The demo was enough to convince me. Final Fantasy VII was my first FF game I ever played back on PC, back when. I think I'll order the Day 1 Edition at my local game store!
I have already finished it two times on the PS5. It's a great game, but I won't pick it up on the Switch 2, since I have the PS Portal as well, if I want to play it in handheld and get 1080p 60fps to boot.
I played this on PS4 and wanted to like it, but the new story and the gameplay just isn't good IMO. I don't understand the praise, but I guess I'm just out of touch with what people enjoy these days.
If you’re on the fence, do give this a go.
This and Rebirth are without question my favourite games in the series, and they’re some of the best JRPGs of the past decade. The battle system is among the best in any JRPG. I’m thrilled to see this come to Switch 2.
@OmnitronVariant Feel free to elaborate.
Ive been an FF fan since the original FF7 and I loved Remake and loved Rebirth even more.
Still sad that this isn't a proper physical release. At least put de install files on the gamecard.
I loved the demo and have the game preordered. Turn based combat can be implemented well, like in Persona 5 Royal, but I do prefer real-time combat for the kind of intense action it can deliver. I think it’s particularly warranted for the world of this game.
Preloaded and ready to go 👍
Played this last Year, and I just loved it. If you have never played it, give it a go, it's a superb jrpg
Can't wait, loved the original when I played it five years ago and I'm up for a new round! Demo played and looked gorgeous, definitely why I bought a Switch 2!!
"largely" stable 30 fps is not a perk;
And Switch 2 will not get part 3, so why bother..
@Wewewi considering Rebirth is also coming to Switch 2 and previously Square committed to the Trilogy happening, there’s no reason to think it won’t be ported after the PS5 version is released.
The quality of the Switch 2 version is definitely going to be impacted regardless however as technically Rebirth (and by proxy Part 3) are on another level of scale and ambition compared to Remake.
Great review, thanks for your insight.
I really couldn't seem to enjoy the original FF7 past when you leave Midgar, but the entire Midgar section was one of the best RPGs I've ever played.
I've been enjoying the remake on my PS5 and I love how it basically only covers the part of the original game that I enjoyed.
enjoyed this on PS5... if you have played expedition 33 recently, or are a grown up, be ready for tens of hours of awful dialogue and grunting / thirsting teenagers haha
The negativity of half the internet nowadays is such a bummer you know.
Lighten up mate, seriously!
@Wewewi It's 1440p while docked & Square Enix already announced that the Switch 2 is getting the trilogy a while ago, so I'm not sure what you're on about.
I've not played Final Fantasy VII - in fact, I've played very few FF games - but I adored both Remake and Rebirth. I expect that anyone who played the original will get even more out of their stories than I did, but they definitely stand on their own.
@Wewewi
I'm pretty sure SE said the entire trilogy was going to be released on NS2.
As for the game itself I really like the new battle system but the new story is a disaster that granted will only be fully realized when the inevitably kingdom hearts levels of convuluted mess ending will be released, but you can already feel it coming so obvious and already super cringe worthy in that first game it honestly hurts. Between this and the second game we already know several key aspects of the original story are completely wasted there. Why bother. Play the original.
Pre-ordered, pre-loaded, ready and waiting!
The demo was excellent, so it isn't very surprising this turned out well. It's still wild to see this really happen and my 10 year old self would have been blown away by not only the Switch 2 overall, but this version of the game.
I will buy the trilogy when it's complete on NS2.
@Paintfrenchy
The file size of this game is 87.9 GB, so they literally couldn't have fit it onto a Switch 2 cart even if they wanted to, since the cart's maximum capacity is 64 GB.
It's 1080p30; not 1440p.. while the second one is significantly more ambitious and the 3rd one even more so. At best, it will be one of those technically impressive Doom3/Witcher 3-like impossible ports with heavily compromised visuals.
Nice, another great port! With the Switch 2, we'll no longer have half-cooked ports, finally. Such a good console.
Now let's go for Rebirth!
@IronMan30 The best strategy. If they ever actually release the entire trilogy on Switch, you know there will be nice collectors editions to be had, and lots of early buyers regrets for actual collectors.. XD
@Jeronan
Most of my portable play is on the go though, and the Portal is trapped in my home. I also haven't ever got through a gaming session on the Portal without network issues, and I have excellent mesh Wi-Fi. Lastly, on the PS5 I selected the Graphics/ 30 FPS mode anyway, because I'm not adversley affected by 30 FPS like some people are.
As such.... I double dipped.
@OmnitronVariant you are not. I like the Remake, it has great gameplay and thats the only thing thats better then OG, but OG is better in all other areas, esspecially tone, story and atmosphere. Remake series is just "too happy".
I'll surely buy this on Game Key Card. Less hassle lending it to my kids later on than getting it digitally. I'm glad this is a good port.
Feeling that same feeling when the original VII finally launched on Switch; a sort of “vindication” of all those years after Square jumped ship to PlayStation way back when. Can’t wait to start playing this all over again very soon! Hopefully Rebirth isn’t very far behind.
@Wewewi Switch 2 should get all of them, though I guess Switch 3 could be where the whole trilogy ends up as playable at the rate SE has released the VII remake. Lol
Thanks for the review, love to have further confirmation that the Switch 2 version is so good (other than of course the game itself overall beyond personal preferences, but that was already known) - so looking forward to playing it myself as my first proper mainline Final Fantasy when my copy arrives and as soon as I have the time for it!
Regarding the Game-Key Card release, it is worth noting that those games tend to be cheaper from the get-go. I just looked it up and you can get this one from 45€.
To be clear, I'm put off by GKC myself, but I wanted to highlight that one advantage.
Too bad it won't fit on my console! Glad to hear they did the port justice otherwise though.
This port (and maybe Elden Ring Tarnished Edition) are reaaally testing my true physical only collection
Already had this one pre-order, love FF7 Remake and great to hear it runs really well on Switch 2. 30FPS works fine for the game, the original PS4 version had the same framerate and I had no issues with it.
For anyone that only owns Nintendo consoles but is interested in FF7 this is a great place to start.
I do wish they would have pushed for 40 FPS, or made it an option. But that said, actually really impressed to see SE pulling this off.
Does anyone know what is special about the "Limited Early Purchase Edition"?
I would get this game but unfortunately at 90+ GBs it would take up so much space.
90 GB .... it has begun
Do I own this game on PS3 & PS5? Yes. Am I buying it for Switch 2 and plan on beating the game for the 4th time? Absolutely. This was a great review! I’m beyond excited — and playing this portably is a dream come true.
Preordered and excited to continue on for the demo. I played FFVII remake on PS4, but not intergrade on PS5. Can’t wait to see the new content.
Preorders were sold out for pickup at my local retailer, so GKC or not, good games sell.
