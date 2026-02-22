It's a new year, and following new releases in January 2026, Circana's Mat Piscatella has now shared chart data for the "Top 10 Best-Selling Premium Games" on Nintendo platforms in the US for this same month.

As you can see, Square Enix's latest Switch 2 release Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has debuted in second place, below Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and ahead of Donkey Kong Bananza. Keep in mind Nintendo's first-party titles here do not factor in the digital sales, and these charts do not include specific sales data.

Final Fantasy VII Remake also went from 225th place in December to 9th place in January - cracking the "Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games" in the US for January 2026. This was thanks to the combined efforts of the Switch 2 and Xbox releases. Pokémon Legends: Z-A has dropped from sixth place to 16th place in the "Top 20" this month.

Piscatella has provided some additional information about hardware performance, revealing Switch 2 spending was able to offset year-on-year declines across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch. In saying this, PlayStation 5 still led the market.

"Hardware spending increased 16% when compared to a year ago, reaching $248M. Nintendo Switch 2 spending was able to offset year-on-year declines seen across PlayStation 5 (-17%), Xbox Series (-27%) and Switch (-79%).

"Despite sales falling compared to a year ago, PlayStation 5 led the hardware market in both unit and dollar sales during January 2026. Nintendo Switch 2 ranked 2nd across both measures."

In case you missed it, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth recently got a release date for the Switch 2. There's also a demo you can check out for the first game via the Switch eShop, and if you want to know even more about it, be sure to read (or watch) our review here on Nintendo Life.