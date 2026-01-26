If you needed bonus proof that there's still an appetite for big ol' ports on Nintendo Switch 2, this week's UK charts show exactly that.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has burst onto the scene at number two this week as the only non-Nintendo title to make the top five. While it couldn't trouble Mario Kart World at the top spot (no surprises there), it has bumped Animal Crossing: New Horizons down into third — interestingly, the Switch 1 version of ACNH has gone back to being the most popular this time, taking 65% of sales.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Elsewhere, it's pretty much business as usual, though it's nice to see Donkey Kong Country Returns HD swing back into the charts at number 33 — helped along by that surprise new update, no doubt.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Mario Kart World NEW 2 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Switch 2 100%, PS5 0% 2 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 65%, Switch 2 35% 7 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 4 5 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 56%, Switch 2 44% 8 6 Minecraft 11 7 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 5 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 10 9 Grand Theft Auto V

12 10 Donkey Kong Bananza 13 11 Nintendo Switch Sports 15 12 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 63%, Switch 2 37% 21 13 Monster Hunter Wilds 18 14 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

14 15 Dark Souls Trilogy

17 16 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

- 17 Just Dance 2026 Edition 9 18 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PC 77%, Switch 2 14%, PS5 8%, Xbox Series 1% 31 19 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 43%, Switch 28%, PS4 24%, Xbox Series 5% 28 20 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 49%, Switch 2 18%, PS5 15%, PS4 12% 32 21 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 54%, Switch 46% 30 22 Ghost of Yotei

- 23 Resident Evil 3 29 24 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 62%, Switch 31%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 1% 25 25 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 52%, Switch 2 48% 27 26 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition

3 27 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

24 28 Mafia Trilogy

26 29 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 65%, Switch 35% 34 30 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Switch 89%, PS4 11%, Xbox One 0% 23 31 Mafia: The Old Country

36 32 WWE 2K25 PS5 49%, PS4 24%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox Series 8% - 33 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

- 34 EA Sports FC 25 Xbox Series 42%, PS5 39%, PS4 17%, Switch 2% 6 35 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 97%, PS4 8%, Switch 6%, Switch 2 2% - 36 Red Dead Redemption 2

38 37 Super Mario Odyssey

33 38 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

- 39 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Switch 60%, PS4 33%, Xbox Series 8% 40 40 Resident Evil 2



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts