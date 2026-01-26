If you needed bonus proof that there's still an appetite for big ol' ports on Nintendo Switch 2, this week's UK charts show exactly that.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has burst onto the scene at number two this week as the only non-Nintendo title to make the top five. While it couldn't trouble Mario Kart World at the top spot (no surprises there), it has bumped Animal Crossing: New Horizons down into third — interestingly, the Switch 1 version of ACNH has gone back to being the most popular this time, taking 65% of sales.
Elsewhere, it's pretty much business as usual, though it's nice to see Donkey Kong Country Returns HD swing back into the charts at number 33 — helped along by that surprise new update, no doubt.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|1
|1
|Mario Kart World
|
NEW
|2
|Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
|Switch 2 100%, PS5 0%
|
2
|
3
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 65%, Switch 2 35%
|
7
|4
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
4
|5
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 56%, Switch 2 44%
|
8
|6
|Minecraft
|
11
|7
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
5
|8
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
10
|9
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
12
|10
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
13
|11
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
15
|12
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 63%, Switch 2 37%
|
21
|13
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
18
|14
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
14
|15
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
17
|16
|
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
-
|17
|Just Dance 2026 Edition
|
9
|18
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|PC 77%, Switch 2 14%, PS5 8%, Xbox Series 1%
|
31
|19
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 43%, Switch 28%, PS4 24%, Xbox Series 5%
|
28
|20
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 49%, Switch 2 18%, PS5 15%, PS4 12%
|
32
|21
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 54%, Switch 46%
|
30
|22
|Ghost of Yotei
|
-
|23
|Resident Evil 3
|
29
|24
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 62%, Switch 31%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 1%
|
25
|25
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 52%, Switch 2 48%
|
27
|26
|
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition
|
3
|27
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
24
|28
|Mafia Trilogy
|
26
|29
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|Switch 2 65%, Switch 35%
|
34
|30
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|Switch 89%, PS4 11%, Xbox One 0%
|
23
|31
|Mafia: The Old Country
|
36
|32
|WWE 2K25
|PS5 49%, PS4 24%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox Series 8%
|
-
|33
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|
-
|34
|
EA Sports FC 25
|Xbox Series 42%, PS5 39%, PS4 17%, Switch 2%
|
6
|35
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 97%, PS4 8%, Switch 6%, Switch 2 2%
|
-
|36
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
38
|37
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
33
|38
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
-
|39
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|Switch 60%, PS4 33%, Xbox Series 8%
|
40
|40
|
Resident Evil 2
[Compiled by GfK]