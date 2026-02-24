Earlier this month, Square Enix confirmed it would be bringing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to the Switch 2 in June 2026.

Compared to the first entry, part two is a significantly larger game with small but intricately detailed open-world zones. Despite this, the target goal apparently remains the same, according to the trilogy's director Naoki Hamaguchi.

Speaking to Automaton recently, he mentioned how the team's engineers are targeting 30fps "wherever possible". This will apply to not only Rebirth, but also the third installment in the trilogy:

Naoki Hamaguchi: "We’re consistently aiming for 30fps wherever possible. For FFVII Rebirth and the third installment of the trilogy, our engineers are working hard on tuning to ensure stable performance at that level. I hope players will look forward to it."

Hamaguchi adds how the team is working hard to optimise the game so it can maintain a "stable frame rate", while also improving the visual quality "as much as possible" at the same time.

This follows some comments Hamaguchi made not long ago, when he acknowledged how the second game was a much more "challenging production process" overall but was still confident his team of engineers would be "able to deliver".

Hamaguchi has also confirmed both titles to follow the Remake will feature "exactly the same" gameplay experience as other platforms.

When Rebirth arrived on the PlayStation 5 in 2024, our colleagues at Push Square thought it was a "great" sequel, but did call out the "disappointing" performance mode on this platform at the time, which led to a post-launch update. As for our time with Remake on Switch 2, we thought it was an excellent experience, even at 30fps and with "a few minor dips" in handheld.